Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday

One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash in DeFuniak Springs Monday afternoon.(WPTA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One DeFuniak Springs man was killed and two other people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a mutli-car crash Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the first vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 when traffic came to a stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Bonita Drive. Troopers report a second vehicle failed to come to a stop and collided into the rear of the first car, then ran off the south shoulder of the roadway.

Officials say the other vehicle was pushed into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 90 and into the path of a dump truck heading west. The car drove off of the south end of the roadway and truck ran off the north end of the westbound lanes.

The driver of the first vehicle was taken to a local hospital where he died. The passenger of the car was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the second car sustained serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was shut down for an extended amount of time Monday while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Enterprise man charged with DUI after fiery overturned vehicle crash
Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-11-22
Chilly morning, warmer by the afternoon
Legal Talk Tuesday: What is Discovery?
Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Alabama House Health Committee chairman, discusses COVID legislation...
Watch this lawmaker’s advice about COVID legislation
Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Alabama House Health Committee chairman, discusses COVID legislation...
WTVY: Paul Lee on COVID legislation