DCS parent reacts to school closures

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

The move for remote learning the rest of this week for Dothan City Schools raises concerns for all – especially parents. News 4′s education reporter Meredith Blair caught up with one to hear her thoughts on the district’s current situation.

“Yesterday I got a phone call from the front desk at Heard Elementary School, and they let me know that my son Grayson and the rest of his class was going to be sent home due to their teacher being very sick.”- Megan Hamm, DCS parent

She says thankfully she’s a stay-at-home mom – but she knows it’s a different story for other families. When Heard called again later to say don’t come Tuesday either – this DCS parent knew the staffing shortage was out of control.

“They sent home nothing. He got nothing home from school, they told us basically to just stay at home,” Hamm said.

Not shocked when the district announced all students will be remote the rest of the week – but concerned.

“Knowing people personally that it’s affecting, it really just is sad to watch them have to struggle and worry about their kids coming home and not having them there or having to take off work and lose money. It’s a very bad situation for all parents,” Hamm said.

Saying most parents were hit with this news out of the blue – leaving them little time to make arrangements.

Hamm added, “Not just do they have to find care; they have to find somebody who’s capable of teaching them remote learning and making sure their kids are caught up in their school and their grades.”

She believes consistency is key – for everyone.

“I’m just worried about everybody and how it’s affecting the entire community and parents and children, and that we’ve got to figure out how to live with this. This cannot keep happening,” Hamm said.

Dr. Coe is asking for patience and understanding from parents as the district works through these challenging times. DCS plans to re-evaluate the situation to determine if buildings can safely re-open after the MLK holiday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.