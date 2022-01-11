Chilly morning, warmer by the afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the area, wind chills are making it feel even cooler than that so bundle up as you head to work or school. This afternoon we will warm up into the lower to middle 50s for highs with plenty of sunshine. Clouds come back into play tomorrow but no chance of rain until the weekend. Temperatures for the next week will stay pretty consistent in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night and bring us a chance of showers and storms.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and chilly. Low near 32°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 40° High: 65° 40%

SUN: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 56° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 52° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 55° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 25 kts. Seas 3-6 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.