Chilly morning, warmer by the afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the area, wind chills are making it feel even cooler than that so bundle up as you head to work or school. This afternoon we will warm up into the lower to middle 50s for highs with plenty of sunshine. Clouds come back into play tomorrow but no chance of rain until the weekend. Temperatures for the next week will stay pretty consistent in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Our next cold front will move through Saturday night and bring us a chance of showers and storms.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear and chilly. Low near 32°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 40° High: 65° 40%

SUN: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 56° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 52° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 55° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 25 kts. Seas 3-6 ft

