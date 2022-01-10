Advertisement

Young dolphin in rehab dies

According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute,...
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute, the eight-month-old dolphin began acting odd a few hours before he passed.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A young dolphin that was rescued from Fort Walton Beach last weekend suddenly died Saturday afternoon.

According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute, the eight-month-old dolphin began acting odd a few hours before he passed.

Albrittain said that they are unsure of what caused the dolphin’s behavior or the sudden passing at this time.

“We did a necropsy to try and learn what happened, but samples take weeks to months for final analyses,” Albrittain said.

EDIT: 9 January 2022. We are very sorry to report that, despite of the best efforts of our rescue and veterinary team,...

Posted by Gulf World Marine Institute on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Enterprise man charged with DUI after fiery overturned vehicle crash
Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-11-22
Chilly morning, warmer by the afternoon
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday
Legal Talk Tuesday: What is Discovery?
Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Alabama House Health Committee chairman, discusses COVID legislation...
Watch this lawmaker’s advice about COVID legislation
Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Alabama House Health Committee chairman, discusses COVID legislation...
WTVY: Paul Lee on COVID legislation