Young dolphin in rehab dies
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A young dolphin that was rescued from Fort Walton Beach last weekend suddenly died Saturday afternoon.
According to Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for the Gulf World Marine Institute, the eight-month-old dolphin began acting odd a few hours before he passed.
Albrittain said that they are unsure of what caused the dolphin’s behavior or the sudden passing at this time.
“We did a necropsy to try and learn what happened, but samples take weeks to months for final analyses,” Albrittain said.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.