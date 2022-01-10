Advertisement

Temperatures dropping through the day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are mild to start our day but they will drop through the afternoon behind the cold front, skies will clear this afternoon and evening while winds remain breezy. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs only in the lower to middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. We stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the week with no real rain chances. The upcoming weekend brings a small chance of a shower or two ahead of a cold front.

TODAY – Clearing, breezy. High near 56°. Winds N 10-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 33°. Winds: N 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 54°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 58° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 65° 20%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 56° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 61° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 52° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

