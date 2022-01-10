Pleasant Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS- Few showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy becoming mostly clear by the afternoon. Temperatures this week will be in the 50s and 60s for the highs and 30s and 40s for the lows. Partly cloudy skies each day with a chance of rain not until Saturday.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 55°. Winds SSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy,PM clear. High near 58°. N 15-20 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly CLear. Low near 33°. Winds N 15 mph.

EXTENDED:

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 54°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 65°

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 47° High: 65°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 57°

COASTAL FORECAST MOnday – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

