Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tim Willis is being celebrated by his church after spending four decades as their Minister of Music and Worship.

Working with the choir and youth groups are just a few of the ways Tim Willis has served during his time at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Sunday night, friends gathered to celebrate his retirement--some even traveling from out of town.

Many who worked with Willis were asked to write letters and speak at the celebration, and there were many emotional moments as they reminisced on how he impacted their lives.

“We’re so thankful that God has allowed us to serve in the capacity that he has here for as long as we have,” said Willis. “We’ve been able to raise our family -- my wife Wanda and I -- with our children and now our grandchildren all serving the Lord here in our church. So we’re blessed.”

Willis says he hopes to help out with other churches’ music programs in the future now that he’s retired.

