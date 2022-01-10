Legislators discuss upcoming session at Eggs & Issues breakfast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On the eve of their legislative session, Alabama lawmakers who represent southeast Alabama are speaking to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Monday morning.

Called “Eggs and Issues,” they are addressing bills that will be considered during the 2021 session that begins on Tuesday.

Representatives Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Jeff Sorrells (R-Hartford), Dexter Grimsley (D-Newville), and Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) are joined by State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) as speakers for their annual Chamber addresses.

WTVY will live stream the statements at the “Eggs and Issues” breakfast starting around 7:45 AM. You can watch it in the video player attached to this story.

