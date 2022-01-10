Advertisement

Gov. Ivey to give 2022 State of the State address Tuesday

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature on Feb. 4, 2020.(Source: Gray TV)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey will address the state Tuesday evening from the Alabama Capitol, hours after the Legislature opens for its first day of the regular 2022 legislative session.

Ivey’s State of the State address will take place at 6:00 PM with WTVY News 4 carrying the speech live on-air and online.

WTVY will carry the governor’s speech on air on our WTVY3-CW channel. Online News 4 viewers can see the governor’s speech in a video player attached to this story or on the WTVY News 4 app starting at 6:00 PM.

The governor is scheduled to speak for approximately 30 minutes.

