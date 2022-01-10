Advertisement

Former ‘American Idol’ star announces second run for Congress in North Carolina

Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North...
Clay Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.(TWITTER, CLAYAIKEN, CNN, Twitter/ClayAiken)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former “American Idol” star Clay Aiken is making a second bid to enter politics.

Aiken announced on Twitter Monday he is running for Congress in the state of North Carolina again.

He is campaigning to unseat Congresswoman Kathy Manning, a Democrat who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District.

Aiken gained national attention after finishing second on the hit TV singing competition, “American Idol,” in 2003.

He tried to turn that fame into a political run in 2014 but lost his campaign to represent North Carolina’s 2nd District.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another stormy Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Source: WBRC video
AAA Alabama offers advice on how to avoid deer strikes after two people die in crash
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”

Latest News

Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster