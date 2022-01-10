Advertisement

Enterprise man charged with DUI after fiery overturned vehicle crash

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man has been arrested on Driving Under the Influence and other charges after a crash that saw a vehicle overturned and in flames.

Sunday around 8:50 PM, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on U.S. Hwy 231 just south of County Road 162 in Jackson County.

They found a Mercury sedan, which was engulfed in flames, had crashed into a utility pole and overturned onto its side. Troopers say a witness saw the driver running from the scene.

Joshua Brigman, 30, of Enterprise was detained just south of the crash.

Brigman was charged with DUI Crash with Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, No proof of Insurance, Careless Driving, and Expired Driver Licenses for more than 6 Months.

Brigman was transported to Jackson County ER for medical clearance prior to being booked into the Jackson County Jail.

