Enterprise to kick off comprehensive Peavy Park redevelopment

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a news release from the City of Enterprise.

(Press Release) -- Mayor William E. Cooper and Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell will be joined Monday morning by Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers and other special guests to kick off a much-anticipated redevelopment of Peavy Park.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. off of George C. Wallace Drive near the ESCC baseball/softball field.

“We are extremely pleased to start this project, which we believe will benefit our citizens of all ages with a variety of recreational opportunities for many years to come,” Cooper said.

The approximately $4.5 million project will encompass the existing 23-acre Peavy Park off Bellwood Road and an adjacent 25-acre tract of land donated to the City of Enterprise by the Alabama Community College System and Enterprise State Community College. The 25-acre tract borders George C. Wallace Drive and adjoins the college property near the ESCC baseball/softball field.

“One of the responsibilities of city government is to contribute to the health and well-being of our citizens,” Cooper said. “Our Parks and Recreation Department under the leadership of long-time director Billy Powell, has done an outstanding job of continually developing our recreational program to be a major factor in the quality of life here in Enterprise.”

The first part of the redevelopment will begin on the 25-acre portion at the corner of George C. Wallace Drive and Bellwood Road. The existing grassy area will be transformed into three multi-purpose sports fields for football, soccer and kickball primarily, but Powell said the fields can be used for a variety of other outdoor sports. A concession stand, parking area, disc golf course, sand volleyball court and walking and biking trails are among the developments on the former college property.

The second phase of redevelopment will be the improvements at the existing park on the southeast side of Bellwood Road just inside the Boll Weevil Circle. Four more new multi-purpose sports fields will be constructed, along with an additional parking area, concession stand, and a continuation of the walking and biking trails.

Cooper thanked Powell and Rodgers for pursuing the possibility of expanding Peavy Park. “They worked diligently with the Alabama Community College System and Chancellor Jimmy Baker, the ESCC Foundation, our Engineering Director Barry Mott, Engineering Consultant Glenn Morgan, and a number of other entities to get us to this exciting event today,” the Mayor said.

He said Powell had long ago recognized the potential of Peavy Park in serving young people and adults on the south side of town, where use of the city’s current major recreational complex on Highway 167 North might be limited or non-existent because of travel issues. A majority of the city’s recreational facilities are located in the northern part of Enterprise.

Dedicated in 1986, the park is named for the late Alfred Peavy, a longtime educator and coach in Enterprise. “I think Mr. Peavy would be proud today to know that the city is investing in a comprehensive expansion that will serve children and teens, adults and active older generations, and will contribute to the city’s quality of life, health, welfare and economic vitality for many years to come,” Cooper said.

“When this project is completed in 18 to 24 months, it will be something we can all be proud of,” he said. “I thank everyone who has been involved and will be involved in the progress of this project. I am looking forward to the day when we gather here for the ribbon-cutting to open a wonderful new addition to our Parks and Recreation program.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

