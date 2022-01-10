Advertisement

Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes

(WCTV)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools are temporarily canceling some bus routes due to a lack of staff.

In a press release Monday, DCS says that there will be no busses going to Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School starting Tuesday, January 11. Buses will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Monday, January 17, DCS schools are closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

DCS will continue to provide transportation to special needs students to Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School.

Other students who cannot arrange a way to school and have internet access will be provided a device for virtual school.

Meagan Dorsey with DCS stresses Carver 9th Grade Academy and Dothan High School will be open. The system just does not have enough transportation staff.

Families with questions should contact their school.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Another stormy Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Source: WBRC video
AAA Alabama offers advice on how to avoid deer strikes after two people die in crash
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”

Latest News

Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
Poison control expert warns about dangers of carbon monoxide during the winter
Poison control expert warns about dangers of carbon monoxide during the winter