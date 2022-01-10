Advertisement

Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival

U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis regarding the illegal implementation of vaccine passports at the 30A Songwriters Festival in the First Congressional District of Florida.

The full letter is written below.

Dear Governor DeSantis:

I hope this letter finds you well. On behalf of my constituents, thank you for your bold leadership and sound stewardship of our beloved Florida.

Regrettably, I write to inform you that within my congressional district there appears to be a blatant violation of Executive Order 21-81, “Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Passports.” Your executive order allows entities to engage in COVID-19 screening, generally, but does not permit different treatment for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The 30A Songwriters Festival is requiring all participants and patrons to:

“show proof of full vaccination (two shots of Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of Johnson & Johnson) or proof of a professionally administered negative COVID test within 72 hours immediately prior to the start of the Festival.”

This Festival is funded in part by the Tourist Development Council of Walton County, utilizing taxpayer funds. Vaccine passports should not be funded by Florida taxpayers.

I ask that you give this matter your immediate attention and inform the Walton County Tourist Development Council of the ramifications if they proceed in funding the 30A Songwriters Festival under these unlawful conditions.

Respectfully,

Matt Gaetz

Member of Congress

