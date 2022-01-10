Colder Start To The Week

SYNOPSIS – Much colder air is in place for the start of the week. We’ll see a couple nights in a row with lows near the freezing mark, with highs only in the 50s. Slightly warmer air returns for Thursday as we reach the middle 60s. Our next rain chance is on tap for later Saturday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 56°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 32°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 32° High: 58° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 5%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers later. Low: 40° High: 65° 40%

SUN: Turning sunny. Low: 40° High: 56° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

