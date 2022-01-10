Advertisement

18-year-old accused of throwing newborn in dumpster

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST
HOBBS, N.M. (Gray News) – An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after admitting to police she put her newborn in a dumpster.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to reports of an infant in a dumpster around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, who was taken to the hospital for further pediatric treatment. Authorities said the child is in stable condition at this time.

According to police, investigators were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the woman putting the baby in the trash.

The video shows a white car pulling up to the dumpster around 2 p.m.

You can see a woman get out of the car, open the back passenger door, grab a black bag, toss it into the dumpster and then leave.

Police said Alexis Avila confessed to giving birth to the child at another location and then putting it in the dumpster.

Avila was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

