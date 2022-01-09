Advertisement

Severe weather possible later today

(KY3)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, is possible this afternoon and evening in the Wiregrass.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has put all of the Wiregrass under a marginal risk for severe weather. A large swath of center and south Alabama has been upgraded to a slight risk for severe storms.

The main focus is the chance for an isolated severe storm or two late this afternoon into the overnight hours. The airmass ahead of the approaching system is forecast to be fairly unstable according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

The main threats are for marginally severe wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. Some hail is also possible.

REMEMBER

* Do you know where to go in your home in the event a tornado warning is issued? Make a plan now and know your safe place.

* Never stay in a mobile home during a tornado warning.

* Do you have a way to get weather alerts? A weather radio is a great source for watches and warnings.

* Download the News4 and 4Warn weather apps for another way to get weather information.

* Don’t rely on just outdoor weather sirens to notify you of severe weather in your area.

If it warrants, the New4 weather team will break into programming with the latest information on storms in the area.

