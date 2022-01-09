Advertisement

Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton

By WJHG Newsroom and Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 01/09/2022 2:30 p.m

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is joining the investigation after a man was found dead in a trash pile at a Jackson County landfill Saturday afternoon.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the body had been in trash collected around 9:30 a.m Saturday at the Baker landfill by a garbage transportation company.

The sheriff’s office says that the driver of the truck was on his way to Okaloosa County to pick up another load when he got a call to contact law enforcement.

According to investigators the trash that goes into the waste trailer comes from a metal bay at the Baker landfill which is accessible to any company or individual.

The sheriff’s office says the man’s identity is not yet known. An autopsy is being scheduled to determine his manner of death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to Newschannel 7 that the body of a deceased male was discovered at the Springhill Landfill in Campbellton on Saturday afternoon.

“It was discovered that there was a body that had been found in the landfill,” Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said. “It appears to be either a Hispanic or white male. Right now, currently, we’re waiting on FDLE’s crime lab to show up and assist in processing the scene.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the landfill takes in trash from several counties across the Panhandle, including one county in south Alabama.

“At this time, we’re not sure where it came from, how long it’s been there,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “We feel certain it was recently.”

The medical examiner and FDLE are assisting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

