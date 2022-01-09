1 killed, 6 injured in Montgomery bowling alley shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was killed and six were injured in a shooting at Bama Lanes bowling alley in Montgomery early Sunday morning.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Tory Johnson, 23, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder, two counts of first-degree assault and four counts of second-degree assault in the shooting.

Police and fire medics responded around 1 a.m. to the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to multiple people being shot inside the bowling alley.

There, they found one of the victims, identified as Jeffrey Reed, 21, of Montgomery, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they also responded to three local hospitals regarding six other shooting victims. Two men suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a woman and three men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Four of the victims were “innocent bystanders,” police said.

Police say upon investigation, there was an argument between people inside the bowling alley that turned physical, leading to the shooting. There was a Montgomery police officer on the scene. They were working in an off-duty capacity along with a private security guard employed by the business.

According to police, within seconds of the shooting, the police officer and other patrons rendered first to those injured, and the officer called for backup. While others were leaving the bowling alley, police said it is believed the shooter fled the scene at that time.

Capt. Saba Coleman with the Montgomery Police Department said “this was an isolated event and not a mass shooting.”

According to a post on the Bama Lanes Montgomery Facebook page, the bowling alley will be closed Sunday.

Bama Lanes Montgomery was not able to comment as this is an ongoing investigation.

Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris said in a message they appreciate the community coming forward with helping identify the suspect and rendering first aid.

“This was an isolated shooting incident resulting in multiple people being injured and one person being killed due to reckless behavior with a firearm. We appreciate the community coming forward with assisting in the identification of the offender and rendering first aid – ordinary people acting in an extraordinary way. On behalf of the Montgomery Police Department, our condolences go out to the families directly affected by this tragic offense,” Harris said.

She added that MPD continues to invest and expand technological resources to help fight gun violence.

“As we progress into this new year, continuing to battle gun violence with currently 4 homicides, I want the citizens of Montgomery to know that we are not in a hopeless state…The Montgomery Police Department continues to invest in and expand technological resources that will help combat gun violence. We are also placing even more emphasis on community engagement through outreach and awareness that will hopefully change and have a positive influence, on the culture and mentality that we are seeing today,” Harris said.

