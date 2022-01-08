Walk through the history of the Wiregrass’ agriculture

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A 2-year renovation project is coming to light on Monday when Landmark Park reopens the Alabama Agricultural Museum.

It showcases the Wiregrass region’s history dating all the way back to the late 1800′s.

It starts in the “cabin room.”

“Here you’ve stepped back into the 1800′s, expresses Kari Barley, Curator. “We have put a lot of work into this exhibit in particular. The rocks here on the fireplace, we hand-dug out of a field in Headland. The whole idea is that we’re following a product from beginning to end, and everything begins at home.”

Then you step into the “field.”

Barley explains, “This is where the product begins on this side, we have cotton with a mule and the plow, and then you cross over and you’re with peanuts and a tractor, much like the Wiregrass and most of the state transition was.”

Next comes an essential part of their daily lives, the “barn.”

“We have all of the implements that they would’ve used to farm with and helped to house their animals and their equipment,” says continues Barley.

From the barn, you’ll enter the “cotton warehouse.”

Barley explains, “Our spinning wheel, our cotton cards spinning wheel, weasel and loon, which is how you would produce cloth in the old days, and then we have our cotton gins, so it’s a little bit more of the modern production that would’ve come along later on.”

“From the warehouse and the production phase you walk into the store, because that’s where your product will eventually end up,” says Barley. “So, from the farm, to production, to the store, you’ve now followed the product all the way to the customers hands, consumers hands.”

Taking you back in time, with a detailed look at the Wiregrass’ agriculture history.

The opening is Monday at 10 am and free for the public to attend.

Governor Kay Ivey will in attendance for the event.

The museum will then be open Wednesdays through Sundays, admission is free after paying to enter the park.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

