Visit Dothan President strikes deal, will plead guilty this month

Aaron McCreight and federal prosecutors in Iowa have reached an agreement on his bank fraud charge.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. (WTVY) -Visit Dothan’s President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight, charged with bank fraud, will plead guilty on January 27 as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors, per records. Terms of that agreement have not been made public.

McCreight as chief executive officer of tax funded tourism group Go Cedar Rapids inflated revenue projections for an Iowa music festival to fraudulently obtain a bank loan for the three-day event Go Cedar Rapids staged in 2018, per an indictment.

The festival, NewBo Evolve, tanked, Go Cedar Rapids folded owing millions, and McCreight was fired.

“Mr. McCreight is a good man who, under extreme pressures of his employment, made a bad decision. His motive was not based in personal greed, but in an attempt to salvage the Newbo Evolve event for the Cedar Rapids community,” attorney William White told News 4 in a statement this week.

Visit Dothan’s Board of Directors is supporting McCreight, hired in early 2019.

A former coworker of McCreight’s also plans to plead guilty.

Information on when he and McCreight will be sentenced is not available.

