Tax referendum on the ballot in January for Dale County schools

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The polls will be open for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, January 11 for Dale County residents.

On the ballot, a tax renewal regarding Dale County schools.

This tax referendum is nothing new to the county it just needs to be voted on for renewal every 30 years.

The county commission approved the renewal to be voted on by the people last October.

The tax benefits all school systems in Dale County to include the Dale County School System, Ozark City Schools, and Daleville City Schools

The Dale County School System alone receives about $2,000,000 annually from this tax.

“That’s used for day-to-day operations to support these great kids that are behind us and this great facility that we’re in today in this gymnasium here at Midland City Elementary School and so that revenue is vital to Dale County Schools, Ozark City Schools, and Daleville City Schools,” Dale County Schools superintendent Ben Baker said.

Baker says the process to vote is simple and encourages all residents to go out and vote yes.

