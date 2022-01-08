Advertisement

Tax referendum on the ballot in January for Dale County schools

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The polls will be open for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, January 11 for Dale County residents.

On the ballot, a tax renewal regarding Dale County schools.

This tax referendum is nothing new to the county it just needs to be voted on for renewal every 30 years.

The county commission approved the renewal to be voted on by the people last October.

The tax benefits all school systems in Dale County to include the Dale County School System, Ozark City Schools, and Daleville City Schools

The Dale County School System alone receives about $2,000,000 annually from this tax.

“That’s used for day-to-day operations to support these great kids that are behind us and this great facility that we’re in today in this gymnasium here at Midland City Elementary School and so that revenue is vital to Dale County Schools, Ozark City Schools, and Daleville City Schools,” Dale County Schools superintendent Ben Baker said.

Baker says the process to vote is simple and encourages all residents to go out and vote yes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring

Latest News

Tax referendum on the ballot in January for Dale County schools
Tax referendum on the ballot in January for Dale County schools
Walk through the history of the Wiregrass's agriculture
Walk through the history of the Wiregrass' agriculture
Suicide among top reasons for law enforcement deaths in 2021
Suicide among top reasons for law enforcement deaths in 2021
Suicide among top reasons for law enforcement deaths in 2021