Advertisement

State says prison construction allowed with relief cash

Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic...
Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic relief funds to build prisons.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama officials say federal rules do not appear to block Alabama’s plan to use pandemic relief funds to build prisons.

The Treasury Department in final rules wrote that construction of new correctional facilities is not an allowed use if built as a response to an increase in rate of crime.

Kirk Fulford, deputy director of the Legislative Services’ Agency fiscal division, said he did not see the rule impacting Alabama’s prison plan. He said Alabama is using a segment of funds intended to replace lost revenue.

The rules allow states to use that money on government services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”
Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National...
Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National Championship Game
Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case

Latest News

President Trump releases statement on anniversary of insurrection
Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives say abolishing the permit requirement to...
House GOP backs end of handgun permit requirement
Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Durant makes first visit to the Wiregrass
Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Mike Durant makes first visit to the Wiregrass
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns
City officials decided not to draw new district lines, and won't have to address this again for...
Marianna Commissioners vote to keep district lines the same