Dothan Tech’s renovations continue forward

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Tech has almost reached the halfway point with their full-scale renovations.

They’ve been working on this for months and the project is moving forward.

Four buildings in total will be renovated, but they are focusing on two for now to have ready after spring break

One of those building’s exterior has been painted and walls are being put up in the second building.

The head architect on the project says in the next month, those two buildings will completely transform into a new space.

Sheetrock, ceilings, and flooring finishes are coming in the next few weeks.

Students are excited about what’s to come.

Michelle Enfinger, Project Architect expresses, “A lot of students in the DTC program take a lot of pride in what they do, this is their career that they’re working towards, and so we’re trying to teach them that going to school is kinda like going to work and have responsibilities and take pride in what they do and it’s important for them to have a space that they feel proud of as well to have that kind of pride in their program.”

After spring break, the other two buildings will begin their upgrades.

The complete makeover will be finished and ready for full use in the fall.

Culinary, health science, welding, graphic arts, and aviation studies will be moving into the two newly renovated buildings after spring break.

