Another Stormy Sunday

SYNOPSIS- Partly cloudy skies tomorrow turning stormy later in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side but the chance of a spin up or two is low.Straight line winds is the main threat with the line of storms. After that cooler weather to start off our week and then we will warm back up by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 52°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy,PM showers and storms. High near 74°. SE 5-15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy,showers and storms. Low near 58°. Winds S 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58° High: 60°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 54°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 65°

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 47° High: 65°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

