Advertisement

Another Stormy Sunday

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS- Partly cloudy skies tomorrow turning stormy later in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side but the chance of a spin up or two is low.Straight line winds is the main threat with the line of storms. After that cooler weather to start off our week and then we will warm back up by the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly CLoudy. Low near 52°. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy,PM showers and storms. High near 74°. SE 5-15 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy,showers and storms. Low near 58°. Winds S 15 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58° High: 60°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 54°

WED: Partly Cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64°

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 65°

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 47° High: 65°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”
Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National...
Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National Championship Game
Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 7, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-07-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-07-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 6, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-06-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-06-22