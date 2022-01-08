Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 7, 2022
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet a fire official as they tour a neighborhood...
Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan President strikes deal, will plead guilty this month
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule