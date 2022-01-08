Advertisement

Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National Championship Game

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s no question who Carroll high school student Braxton Bradley is pulling for in the National Championship game.

“Roll Tide!”

The lifelong Crimson Tide fan can’t wait to watch his team take on Georgia in the College Football National Championship Game and thanks to one Alabama player and his family, Braxton and his father James will be in Indianapolis for the game.

Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprising Braxton earlier this week with two tickets to the game.

“It’s exciting,” said Braxton.

“It was priceless,” said James Bradley. “Like I said, there was nobody who knew about up to the last 12 hours. There was a lot of things that had to be put in motion to keep it a secret from him because Braxton’s known by a lot of people.”

The Bradley and Sanders’ families met in route to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl back in December. Trey made plans to spend time with Braxton after Alabama’s victory over Cincinnati and the two became quick friends.

“From the get go, Trey was eager to learn about Braxton and inquire about Braxton,” said James. “It wasn’t like anybody we had to force anybody on to him.”

“Do you have a favorite Alabama player?”

“I do now,” said Braxton.

The two will link up again in Indianapolis. Braxton believes the duo will be celebrating a championship victory the next time they see each other.

“Who wins on Monday night?”

“Alabama.”

Braxton predicted a Crimson Tide win by the score of 40-6. We’ll see on Monday if he was right.

