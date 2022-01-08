Advertisement

Alabama doctors expect more COVID-19 variants to evolve

More than 39,000 Alabamians have tested positive for the virus in 2022 alone.
More than 39,000 Alabamians have tested positive for the virus in 2022 alone.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Doctors with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama believe a new COVID-19 variant will eventually emerge as this virus evolves.

“The South African variant as well as the delta variant, which originated in India, were both in areas that were very lowly vaccinated,” Dr. Aruna Arora said. “If we don’t have vaccines for, you know, everybody, throughout this virus essentially will be smart and continue to mutate.”

Meaning the omicron and delta variants aren’t the only concern.

More than 39,000 Alabamians have tested positive for the virus in 2022 alone, adding pressure to the already stranded healthcare system.

“As we can see already, you know, in the hospital systems, you know, the numbers are just really exponential, you know, just kind of going in a straight upward curve,” Arora said. “So, it’s not a good feeling.

Still, there are actions the public can take to stop the spread of another variant.

“Why should I get vaccinated if people who are boosted are getting sick right now?” Arora said. “To answer that question, really, again, if you look at the numbers, the severity is not going to play out the same way between the unvaccinated group who do get sick and the vaccinated group that gets sick.”

Those interested in getting a shot can visit vaccines.gov to view nearby vaccination locations.

While anyone can get the virus, the doctors said it’s taking a far greater toll on the unvaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”
Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National...
Alabama running back Trey Sanders surprises Wiregrass teen with tickets to National Championship Game
Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case

Latest News

Suicide among top reasons for law enforcement deaths in 2021
Rapid COVID antigen test counting down for results.
Health leaders predict new, more deadly COVID variants to emerge as the virus continues to spread
ADPH: More than 957K positive COVID-19 cases
Many were excited to hear there was another weapon in the fight against COVID, but doctors warn...
Doctors warn COVID antiviral pills may be dangerous for some patients
UAB hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
UAB’s temporary changes for outpatient ambulatory clinical appointments, due to COVID surge