Alabama doctors expect more COVID-19 variants to evolve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Doctors with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama believe a new COVID-19 variant will eventually emerge as this virus evolves.

“The South African variant as well as the delta variant, which originated in India, were both in areas that were very lowly vaccinated,” Dr. Aruna Arora said. “If we don’t have vaccines for, you know, everybody, throughout this virus essentially will be smart and continue to mutate.”

Meaning the omicron and delta variants aren’t the only concern.

More than 39,000 Alabamians have tested positive for the virus in 2022 alone, adding pressure to the already stranded healthcare system.

“As we can see already, you know, in the hospital systems, you know, the numbers are just really exponential, you know, just kind of going in a straight upward curve,” Arora said. “So, it’s not a good feeling.

Still, there are actions the public can take to stop the spread of another variant.

“Why should I get vaccinated if people who are boosted are getting sick right now?” Arora said. “To answer that question, really, again, if you look at the numbers, the severity is not going to play out the same way between the unvaccinated group who do get sick and the vaccinated group that gets sick.”

Those interested in getting a shot can visit vaccines.gov to view nearby vaccination locations.

While anyone can get the virus, the doctors said it’s taking a far greater toll on the unvaccinated.

