Alabama arrives in Indianapolis for College Football Playoff National Championship

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in Indianapolis Friday night ahead of Monday's...
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide arrived in Indianapolis Friday night ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST
INDIANAPOLIS (WSFA) - Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide took off from Birmingham Friday afternoon to head to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

Alabama is making its sixth national championship appearance in seven years and is hoping to make it back-to-back titles for the first time since the 2011-2012 stretch. Bama will face off with SEC foe Georgia, a team they’ve already seen this season.

Just a few weeks ago the Tide took down the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship for its 29th conference title, and they are the only thing standing in the way of National Championship number 19 for Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

