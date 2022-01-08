Alabama arrives in Indianapolis for College Football Playoff National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WSFA) - Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide took off from Birmingham Friday afternoon to head to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

Alabama is making its sixth national championship appearance in seven years and is hoping to make it back-to-back titles for the first time since the 2011-2012 stretch. Bama will face off with SEC foe Georgia, a team they’ve already seen this season.

Just a few weeks ago the Tide took down the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship for its 29th conference title, and they are the only thing standing in the way of National Championship number 19 for Alabama.

Saban in a very good mood here in Indianapolis - first thing he asks “Why aren’t we doing this outside?”



It’s 16 degrees out. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0shRL0fExw — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) January 7, 2022

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.