AAA Alabama offers advice on how to avoid deer strikes after two people die in crash

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport police continue to investigate a fatal crash that left two people dead earlier this week.

Investigators believe one of the drivers was trying to avoid hitting a deer. They found a dead deer near the scene of that crash. It happened Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the 4800 block of McFarland Boulevard in Northport. Police said 62-year-old Luke Smith of Coker was going east on McFarland Boulevard when he tried to avoid striking a deer. His car crossed the median and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Heather Smith of Northport. They both died from their injuries.

Clay Ingram of AAA Alabama explained Alabama is thought to have the second highest deer population of any state behind Texas, so drivers here should be especially aware of deer near roadways.

“Especially being in Alabama, you need to understand and be aware deer tend to move mostly in the late evening and especially when it’s cold. The colder it gets, the more they move around and you also need to remember deer seldom travel alone. If you see one, you’re likely to see several,” Ingram said.

He suggested if you see deer on the side of the road blowing your horn with a long, steady honk. You need to brake firmly, don’t slam on your brakes, and try not to swerve your car out of the way if you can help it.

