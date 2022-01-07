White House correspondent Jon Decker discusses January 6 anniversary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Gray TV’s White House correspondent Jon Decker joined News4 to discuss the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Decker discussed President Joe Biden’s speech today where he placed the blame squarely on former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Decker also discussed Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks on Wednesday where he gave an update on the DOJ investigation into the attacks.

You can watch the full interview above.

