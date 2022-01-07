Warmer This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We’ll have a cold Friday night, but the weekend turns warmer as some cloudiness returns. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are on track for later Sunday into Sunday night, with another blast of chilly air for the early to middle portion of next week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 33°. Winds NE-E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Early sun, then partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 52° High: 74° 60% late

MON: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 58° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 54° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 58° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a shower late. Low: 43° High: 65° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

