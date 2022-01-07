Slocomb Fire-Rescue sees another record breaking year, responding to nearly 3,000 incidents

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2021 Slocomb Fire-Rescue yearly report is in, and it was another record breaking year.

“This past year was extremely busy and challenging but our employees and volunteers stepped up to the plate to make it all happen,” the fire department stated in a Facebook post.

Here is a break down of their 2021 responses:

EMS Calls and Transfers: 2,685

Lift Assistance: 59

Motor Vehicle Accidents: 92

Structure Fires: 38

Fire Alarms: 17

Outdoor Fires: 32

Vehicle Fires: 9

Gas Leaks: 5

Electrical Fires: 5

Service Calls: 20

This brings the total incidents to 2,962.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.