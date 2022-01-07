Advertisement

Police arrest gang members involved in the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Theft Ring

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three individuals have been arrested following a motorcycle theft ring at Thunder Beach in October.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R Talamantez, Christopher Hill, William Hill, and Jared Billingsley all of Graceville have been arrested. Talamantez says there were also warrants issued for Richard Harvey of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, and Kenjorian Walker of Daleville, Alabama.

The arrest stems from a two-month-long investigation of the two self-proclaimed “Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs” according to the police chief.

Talamantez says on October 24, 2021, during the fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally, Christopher Hill, William Hill, and Jared Billingsley of Iron Horse Motorcycle Club conspired with Richard Harvey and Kenjorian Walker of Soul Motorcycle Club to steal several motorcycles.

According to police, all five individuals traveled to Panama City Beach on October 24 in the early morning hours and stole five customized motorcycles, and then took them to Christopher Hill’s home.

Investigators say they were able to recover two of the five stolen motorcycles but are still searching for the remaining three.

Richard Harvey and Kenjorian Walker are still at large. If you have any information regarding the investigation please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at 850-233-5000.

