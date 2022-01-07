Pike Road Schools superintendent heading to Pelham

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter is headed to north Alabama to be Pelham City Schools Superintendent.

Ledbetter sent an email to Pike Road Schools families on Friday. In the email, Ledbetter said he was hired Thursday to take over the superintendent role in Pelham. He also says working in Pike Road Schools for the last five years has been an honor and privilege.

“I have been part of a great team of dedicated educators, board members, city government, and citizens who have worked to make great progress in Pike Road in academics, facilities, and extracurricular opportunities for our learners,” Ledbetter said.

Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone said the school system is appreciative and honored to have had Chuck Ledbetter.

“He’s done a phenomenal job helping guide our school, working with our school board or our administrators, teachers, and our community to make sure that our school continues to make progress,” Stone said. “We set a goal to have a great school system when we started this program, and under Chuck’s leadership, we’ve moved closer and closer to those goals every single day.”

“Pike Road Schools and the Town of Pike Road have great days ahead, and I will always be proud to have been a small part of the story and to continue to cheer on the future success of Pike Road,” Ledbetter added. “I will always be proud to Be a Pike Road Patriot!”

Education has been an instrumental part of why so many people have moved to Pike Road, according to Stone.

“That’s what we wanted when we started this program was to have a school system that people had confidence in,” Stone said.

Ledbetter will remain in Pike Road until June 1. The school board is already working on a process to select a new superintendent, according to Stone.

