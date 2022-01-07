News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Events for the weekend of January 7, 2022
- Camellia Society Meeting, Fri Jan 7th
- Young Eagles Rally, Sat Jan 8th
- Wiregrass Cars and Coffee, Sat Jan 8th
- Slocomb Family Movie Night, Sat Jan 8th
- The Vegabonds w/ The Stews, Sat Jan 8th
- Dothan Area Cyclists 2022 Resolution Ride, Sun Jan 9th
- Passport Fair!, Wed Jan 12th
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
