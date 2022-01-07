Advertisement

Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”

Court records reviewed by News 4 also confirm at least one other suspect has been indicted in that case, and is presumably eluding federal marshals.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Federal agents intercepted nearly 5,000 telephone calls during an investigation that led to the arrest of a Dothan evangelical leader on drug conspiracy charges.

That information is contained in a court filing by flamboyant attorney Jim Parkman, who is the newest member of Rev. Kenneth Glasgow’s legal “dream team”.

“(There are) some 4.626 intercepted recorded phone calls that (defense attorneys) need to review,” Parkman wrote in a motion that successfully requested a delay in Glasgow’s trial that had been scheduled in March.

Court records reviewed by News 4 also confirm at least one other suspect has been indicted in that case and is presumably eluding federal marshals.

As for Glasgow, he has pleaded not guilty and constructed a top-notch legal team.

Jim Parkman successfully defended former Healthsouth CEO Richard Scrushy, a case featured on Netflix series “Trial by Media: King Richard”. He also got a not guilty verdict for Alabama State Senator Harri Anne Smith, charged with buying pro-gambling legislative votes and represented Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Beck is a former U.S. Attorney, and 50-year legal tactician whose clients include a former Alabama governor.

Derek Yarbrough has been Glasgow’s attorney for many years and is among the longest practicing defense attorneys in Dothan.

Glasgow likely needs all those men.

The federal drug indictment he faces, filed in October, is the latest in a string of criminal allegations the brother of radio host and politician Reverend Al Sharpton has faced.

He has pending drug and evidence tampering charges in Houston County that stem from a run in with officers. During a traffic stop, Glasgow swallowed cocaine, per Dothan police.

In 2018, he was charged with capital murder in the death of a Dothan woman, shot by a person he befriended. Ultimately, Glasgow was cleared of that charge.

After previously serving 14 years in prison on drugs and robbery convictions, Glasgow founded The Ordinary People’s Society, a group that pushes several social justice initiatives.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Police lights
Knife-wielding suspect steals police car, chase and crash ensues

Latest News

WTVY: Parkman joins Glasgow's legal team
News4 Now: What’s Going On
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-07-22
Cooler today
Slocomb Fire-Rescue trucks
Slocomb Fire-Rescue sees another record breaking year, responding to nearly 3,000 incidents