Jon Sumrall making moves in first month at Troy

By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - In just a short amount of time as Troy’s new head football coach Jon Sumrall has already hit the ground running.

“I came into this trying to figure out how can we make sure our current roster knew what we were about to ask of them and would it help them be successful,” said Sumrall. “I think we’ve established and developed a bunch of relationships that have gone even further than what I already had here.”

Sumrall’s first order of business was hiring coordinators and before the new year Joe Craddock was named to offense and Shiel Wood will lead the defense.

“Both guys I think through what they’ve done career wise stood out and I think they’re both going to take Troy football to new heights,” said Sumrall. “They’re going represent Troy the right way on and off the field.”

As the pieces begin to fall into place for this Troy team possibly one of the most valuable was the return of defensive star Carlton Martial.

Sumrall said, “Your roster matters more than anything else. Carlton Martial is a phenomenal player. He’s a leader on our team on and off the field. We’re extremely thrilled Carlton is going to be doing this with us, and I think he’s got some unfinished business and we want to help him achieve it.”

Now the Trojans have 239 days to get to work before they take the field together for the first game under Jon Sumrall.

