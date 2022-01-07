Advertisement

Hartford to consider alcohol sales within city limits

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Hartford’s city council has moved forward with a referendum to allow alcohol sales in the city.

“We talked in the council meeting last Monday night and there’s a tremendous interest in trying to pursue the additional revenue that we could possibly get by pursuing this,” said Mayor Neil Strickland, City of Hartford. “So, it pretty much comes to the conclusion that we at least wanted to put out a petition.”

The petition would require 30 percent of the voters’ signatures from the last municipal election.

That is somewhere between 130 and 160 signatures.

“It’s strictly part of us to look at all angles to try to make sure we generate revenue for the city in any way we can to help the citizens of Hartford,” Strickland said.

That revenue would be used to help with infrastructure.

“It would be in the 10s of 1000s of dollars for sure,” Strickland added. “There’s no question about it.”

Strickland says the vote did not miss by much the last time this was voted on 15 years ago.

“The time frame that we’re looking at possibly if the petition moves forward pretty rapidly it probably could come to a vote around May but if I had to guess I really think more like November most likely.”

Strickland also mentioned that there could be a more in-depth discussion by the council in February.

At last check, the petition had more than 60 signatures.

The petition can be found at Scooter Store just across from city hall.

