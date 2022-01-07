Advertisement

Final paving of Ross Clark Circle expansion phase 2 to begin

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The final stages of paving in the road construction that has snarled Ross Clark Circle, West Main Street, Westgate Parkway, and Honeysuckle Road will soon begin.

Starting Wednesday, January 12, workers will begin leveling the surfaces that have served Dothan commuters as lanes have moved, shifted, and been closed through the construction.

Following the leveling, Bart Barefoot with Dothan Public Works says the final layer of asphalt will go down completing phase two of the Ross Clark Circle expansion.

The leveling and final paving are expected to take four to six weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays and are advised to reduce speeds and use extreme caution.

The Ross Clark Circle expansion project started in May 2019 with adding extra lanes from Bauman Drive to the south of the Highway 84 intersection.

The second phase started in August 2019 and was projected to take six to eight months.

When the project began Public Works Director Charles Metzger described the scope of the work in phase two. “That piece is going to be from inside the Circle starting around Englewood going out towards Flowers Chapel Road. It’ll redo the intersections of Westgate and Honeysuckle on 84. It’ll redo the intersections of 84 West and the Circle. So that’s going to be a huge impact.”

The entire Ross Clark Circle expansion project has been projected to take about five years and cost more than $50 million.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer This Weekend
Rapid COVID antigen test counting down for results.
Health leaders predict new, more deadly COVID variants to emerge as the virus continues to spread
News4 Now: What's Going On, January 7, 2022
News4 Now: What's Going On, January 7, 2022