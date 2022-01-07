Final paving of Ross Clark Circle expansion phase 2 to begin

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The final stages of paving in the road construction that has snarled Ross Clark Circle, West Main Street, Westgate Parkway, and Honeysuckle Road will soon begin.

Starting Wednesday, January 12, workers will begin leveling the surfaces that have served Dothan commuters as lanes have moved, shifted, and been closed through the construction.

Following the leveling, Bart Barefoot with Dothan Public Works says the final layer of asphalt will go down completing phase two of the Ross Clark Circle expansion.

The leveling and final paving are expected to take four to six weeks, weather permitting.

Motorists traveling in this area should expect delays and are advised to reduce speeds and use extreme caution.

The Ross Clark Circle expansion project started in May 2019 with adding extra lanes from Bauman Drive to the south of the Highway 84 intersection.

The second phase started in August 2019 and was projected to take six to eight months.

When the project began Public Works Director Charles Metzger described the scope of the work in phase two. “That piece is going to be from inside the Circle starting around Englewood going out towards Flowers Chapel Road. It’ll redo the intersections of Westgate and Honeysuckle on 84. It’ll redo the intersections of 84 West and the Circle. So that’s going to be a huge impact.”

The entire Ross Clark Circle expansion project has been projected to take about five years and cost more than $50 million.

