Dothan Police Department needs officers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department needs 23 officers for the new year.

The department currently has 155 officers, but those shortages do raise challenges.

Until January 18th, DPD is accepting applications for aspiring police officers.

Sergeant Taiwan Truitt says finding officers is difficult, especially with tighter restrictions.

Upon successful completion of the academy, new officers will make $20.71 an hour.

The department is looking for dedicated individuals to rightfully serve the Dothan community.

They’ve gone out to job fairs and local colleges to try and recruit.

He says candidates who know the community are a plus.

“City this size, you can be effective, especially if you grew up here,” expresses Sergeant Truitt. “People know you, and it’s a great benefit to be able to work where you grew up, people know you, and who are they gonna believe more, the stranger that comes from the outside, of the person they grew up with?”

A high school diploma and a college degree are needed, but those without a degree can still apply after passing a required test.

Once you’ve applied, next comes the physical agility and written tests.

Applications are available on the Dothan Police Department’s website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.