Dothan-Houston Library adds “JobNow” online resource

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Applying for a job can be intimidating.

“JobNow” is an online resource working to help candidates every step of the process.

Best of all, it’s free for members of the Dothan-Houston County library.

JobNow is accessible through the library’s website.

Job searching, professional resume review and live interview coaching are just a few resources users have access to.

The purpose is to help those of any age looking for a job to be confident when hitting submit.

Chris Warren, Director of the Dothan-Houston County Library explains, “It’s not intended for any one particular audience, and that’s kinda what’s great about it, especially the live help can be really tailored and really customized to a specific individual, their specific questions and their specific challenges.”

For members, JobNow can be accessed anywhere at any time through the Dothan-Houston County Library website.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.