County Road 12: Mae Mae’s Happy Table a YouTube sensation

Mae Mae has been cooking her whole life, but was far from an expert when it comes to social media. With some help from family she's now a YouTube sensation.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
OZARK, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to cooking, Mae Mae is a queen in the kitchen. She says it started as a little girl.

“When my mother would be in the kitchen I would always go in and help,” said Mae Mae. “She was always teaching me and showing me different things. That’s where my love of cooking came from.”

While she’s a pro with the produce, her understanding of computers and social media...

“Absolutely none,” Mae Mae said.

Over the summer her granddaughters introduced her to YouTube. When she learned there were shows about gardening and cooking, she decided to give it a try.

“I started watching things and I really caught on. It’s really easy to catch on once someone shows you how to do it,” Mae Mae said.

Then her daughter, who’s very tech-savvy, gave her an idea.

“She said mamma you could start a YouTube channel yourself. I was like, what?” Mae Mae explained.

So they gave it a shot.

“My son bought me my first YouTube camera,” Mae Mae said.

That was it, Mae Mae’s Happy Table was off and cooking.

“I teach them “landmark” style cooking. You know in the old “landmark” style of cooking you didn’t have a lot of ingredients like we have now. The main ingredient was love. That’s why it’s called Soul Food,” Mae Mae added.

It’s safe to say, this whole YouTube cooking thing is turning out delicious. She has more than 145,000 followers, more than 5 million video views, and was selected to represent Alabama in a campaign called the United States of YouTube.

“This has amazed me this YouTube journey. It makes me feel good. But the people I’ve come in contact with through emails, and comments on my page, it’s just amazing,” Mae Mae said.

An old-school style of cooking, mixed with some new school technology, lets everyone get a seat at Mae Mae’s Happy Table.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

