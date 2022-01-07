Cooler today

SYNOPSIS – Back to the chilly temperatures this morning, starting off in the 30s for most of the area and this afternoon we wont recover much. Plenty of sunshine for Friday afternoon but temperatures will only warm into the lower to middle 50s for highs. Tomorrow to start the weekend a little warmer into the lower 60s and Sunday we will rebound into the 70s. Sunday night our next cold front moves through, we could see some showers and storms ahead of it but right now our severe threat is low. Monday temperatures will be dropping throughout the afternoon hours.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 54°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and chilly. Low near 33°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 63°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 52° High: 74° 60%

MON: Rain early, temps dropping during the day. Low: 58° High: 58° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 33° High: 52° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 59° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 62° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, rain late. Low: 50° High: 63° 30%

SAT: Rain ends early, partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

