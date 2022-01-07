Advertisement

Alabama beaches take center stage on state’s new license plates

New Alabama license plates
New Alabama license plates(Alabama Department of Revenue)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is getting new state license plates for 2022.

The state is retiring the green mountain and lake scene. It’s being replaced by a picture of a sandy beach with some clouds and sunrise.

The website alabama.travel is at the bottom of the plate.

The plates have been given to some drivers throughout December. You’ll get yours the month your registration expires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeila Rowser booking photo.
Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
Final paving of Ross Clark Circle expansion phase 2 to begin
WTVY Wx Logo
Warmer This Weekend
Rapid COVID antigen test counting down for results.
Health leaders predict new, more deadly COVID variants to emerge as the virus continues to spread
News4 Now: What's Going On, January 7, 2022
News4 Now: What's Going On, January 7, 2022