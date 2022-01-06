Volunteers of America look to build affordable home facility in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many people, affordable housing can be hard to find, and that’s where Volunteers of America comes in to help.

“It is a non-profit organization that specializes in housing programs for veterans, homeless veterans, transitional housing for people with low-income, people who have been diagnosed with mental health disorders or substance abuse issues,” Director of Operations for Volunteers of America Shawn Noles said.

With various types of housing throughout the state, the organization is now looking to add a facility in Jackson County. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, officials with Volunteers of America approached the board asking for a financial partnership to build a 36 unit facility in Marianna.

Officials say they want to bring this to Marianna because they see a need, and they want to fill it.

“We saw the data,” Noles said. “Bay County has a lot of representation from other developers and other organizations. Jackson County being a smaller community, we saw the need.”

However, some commissioners have a few questions before they begin this partnership.

“I would just like to have a better understanding of how all this works, I really don’t have an understanding, and so certainly I am not in favor of us participating for a million or 500,000 dollars,” Commissioner John Roberts said.

Noles said if they aren’t able to begin a partnership with Jackson County or the City of Marianna by the end of January, the project won’t be able to go forward, and the piece of land already purchased on State Road 73 will have to be sold.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, no decision was made on whether the partnership will happen. Noles said he hopes to continue working with both the city and the county to bring this service to Jackson County.

