UAB’s temporary changes for outpatient ambulatory clinical appointments, due to COVID surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UAB hospital in Birmingham has temporary changes for all outpatient ambulatory clinical appointments. this is due to the current high transmission of COVID-19.

They are asking patients who have a COVID test that’s pending, a positive test in the past ten day or has been exposed to the virus in the past ten days to not come to the clinic in person for their appointment. This also applies to patients with any COVID symptoms, sinus congestion or a sore throat.

Patients appointments will need to convert from an in person visit to a telehealth visit.

If patients do not want to have their appointment via telehealth, they can reschedule their appointment in person when appropriate.

The hospital is also offering patients who do not meet this criteria, but would rather meet through telehealth, the opportunity to do so.

There are exceptions for some patients, like those who need chemo treatment. By giving the clinic a call they will guide you and direct you appropriately.

The hospital said this is to put patients, care givers and providers safety at the forefront.

“There are lots of ways to get in touch with your provider through telehealth,” Irfan Asif, M.D., associate dean for primary care and rural health at the UAB, said. “We do have the telehealth video visits, but we do also have the telehealth phone visits for those who are unable to connect, and we are happy to find the most appropriate way to connect with your provider.”

This will be through the month of January, or when the spike in COVID cases start to decline.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.