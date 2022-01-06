Student wins contest with 30 pound cabbage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Talk about a green thumb. With some hard work and a little TLC, a Jefferson County student was able to grow a 30 pound cabbage.

Jack Baker is the Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest.

Jack, a student at Bryan Elementary School, was sent home with a cabbage plant right before schools closed for COVID in 2020. Jack and his grandfather planted and babied the cabbage until it reached full size.

His impressive 30 pound cabbage earned him the state cabbage title and a $1000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants. Congratulations Jack!

Jack Baker - Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest (Jefferson County Schools)

The Bonnie Plants Program was initiated with the mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people, teach kids where their food comes from, and grow a new generation of gardeners.

