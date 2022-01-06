Advertisement

Second suspect nabbed in Houston County murder case

21-year old woman captured early Thursday had been sought in Hardy Lynn Gray’s shooting.
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman sought in the deadly shooting of a Houston County man has been nabbed by deputies.

Mykeila Roswer, 21, is the second person charged in the November 29 shooting of 58-year old Hardy Lynn Gray. She was booked into the Houston County Jail early Thursday.

Also charged is Cierra Goodson, 21, captured by deputies one day after Gray died.

It is believed that Rowser and Gray went to Hardy’s home to rob him. Sheriff Donald Valenza earlier described Gray and Goodson as acquaintances.

Both Goodson and Rower are jailed without bond.

Roswer’s charges and booking photo will be available later Thursday, while Goodson is charged with capital murder and faces possible execution, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

