‘Rolling gun battle’ erupts on south Alabama city street

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama city is investigating what its police department called a “high-speed rolling gun battle” Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of E. Grubbs Street in Enterprise shortly before 4 p.m. after getting multiple calls about shots being fired in the area.

The preliminary investigation found that the occupants of two vehicles where shooting at each other while speeding down the street. One of the suspect drivers subsequently crashed into a passing vehicle.

The unnamed motorist was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other victims have been located.

The suspects, who fled the area before police arrived, are unknown. An active investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Enterprise police at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

